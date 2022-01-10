'Should be gap of 7-9 months between mistakes': Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's advice

Virat Kohli, speaking ahead of the 3rd Test against South Africa on Monday, said he is fit to return to the Indian team but that fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is likely to miss out on the series decider.

At the media conference, Kohli also spoke about not having to prove himself, how he liked KL Rahul's captaincy. Speaking about Rishabh Pant's shot selection, Kohli said, "MS Dhoni once told me that there should be a gap of at least 7-9 months between repeating a mistake then only you can have a long career. This advice really stuck with me."

I do not think Mohammed Siraj is match-ready for the third Test. You cannot risk playing a fast bowler: India captain Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/pqKnLWpcCw — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, had nets with the rest of the team at Newlands on Sunday. He batted without any visible discomfort, lunging forward to play the drives.



Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin here Tuesday.



India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion.



However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

