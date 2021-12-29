Mohammed Siraj enacts Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration on Day 3 of India- South Africa test

Until yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Siraj did not have much in common apart from the fact that they were exceptional sportsmen. However, both players do have a knack for delivering excellent individual performances at crucial times and this is exactly what Siraj did at the Centurion yesterday. Heading in to Day 3, the Indian pacers knew the importance of getting Rassie Van der Dussen out.

It was Siraj who finally managed to send him back to the Pavillion with an outswinger and subsequent catch out by Ajinkya Rahane. And what better way to celebrate than with Ronaldo's 'Siuuuu' celebration. This was even snapped up by the Premier League India Twitter page which gave an apt caption to their post.

The 𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa 😅 pic.twitter.com/VLELTNhPbM — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 28, 2021

As it stands, India is currently leading by 146 runs after bundling out South Africa for 197. They have bowled exceptionally well and South Africa's top order has been no match for bowlers like Siraj and Shami. Indian cricket fans will be hoping for more such performances in the next two test matches between the cricketing giants.