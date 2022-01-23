'Your photos always have Pathan boys': Awkward question to Rizwan causes backlash in Pakistan

A television interview of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan which aired on Saturday has come into the eye of a storm.

The questions posed to Rizwan were severely censured by the cricket fraternity. Following this, the journalist in question, Shoaib Jatt, apologized on Twitter, saying his questions had been misconstrued.

If anyone hurt by my question then I really apologise🙏for that, but let me clear, it wasn't complete question it was about grouping in team but some dirty mind people taking it at wrong side, don't play dirty game, I respect Rizwan & all team, can't think below ethics about them pic.twitter.com/1cMxrif8t9 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) January 23, 2022

"Your pictures always have Pathan boys in them. I know you're not like that. Nobody in the Pakistan team is like that," the journalist tells Rizwan during the interview. Rizwan can be seen being visibly uncomfortable during the interview.



Following the interview, the hashtag #BanShoaibJatt trended on Pakistani Twitter. The journalist clarified a day later that his question about the 'Pathan boys' were about groupings within the Pakistani team.

Rizwan was named the ICC Men's T20 player of the year for 2021 recently.

And then you guys were bashing Hasan Ali for his reaction. Look at what these players go through. PCB should take notice of this and have a PR guy to moderate the interview.



Our players shouldn't be forced to answer such questions. Rizwan looks so uncomfortable. Painful. https://t.co/z7P0aF7dKk — hania (@hania19x) January 22, 2022





Just watched a Pakistani sports journalist conduct one of the worst, most inappropriate, cringe-inducing interviews I've ever seen. This 'journalist' was given the chance to interview a beloved player on a national platform and extracted nothing of value. Broadcasters: aim higher — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 22, 2022





This guy @Shoaib_Jatt is a pig. Pakistani sports journalism shouldn't have to put up with this https://t.co/D06v5wOaRc — Dennis Rizwan (@DennisCricket_) January 23, 2022

Some other questions posed to Rizwan on the interview were on the backlash Mohammed Shami got after the World T20 match last year and the online threats directed towards Virat Kohli's daughter after the match.

