'Your photos always have Pathan boys': Awkward question to Rizwan causes backlash in Pakistan
A journalist has apologized after one of his questions posed to Mohammad Rizwan caused an uproar. He later clarified he was asking about groupings within the Pakistan team.
A television interview of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan which aired on Saturday has come into the eye of a storm.
The questions posed to Rizwan were severely censured by the cricket fraternity. Following this, the journalist in question, Shoaib Jatt, apologized on Twitter, saying his questions had been misconstrued.
"Your pictures always have Pathan boys in them. I know you're not like that. Nobody in the Pakistan team is like that," the journalist tells Rizwan during the interview. Rizwan can be seen being visibly uncomfortable during the interview.
Following the interview, the hashtag #BanShoaibJatt trended on Pakistani Twitter. The journalist clarified a day later that his question about the 'Pathan boys' were about groupings within the Pakistani team.
Rizwan was named the ICC Men's T20 player of the year for 2021 recently.
Some other questions posed to Rizwan on the interview were on the backlash Mohammed Shami got after the World T20 match last year and the online threats directed towards Virat Kohli's daughter after the match.