Shoaib Malik's nephew becomes 8th youngest batsman to score 300 in FC cricket

Muhammad Huraira of Pakistan, a 19-year-old opening batsman playing his debut season, became the eighth youngest batsman in history to score a triple century in First Class cricket playing for Northern in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the SBP Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Shoaib Malik's nephew, Huraira had told PakPassion: "I am very fortunate that Shoaib Malik is my uncle and he has always been an inspiration for me. He has always encouraged me to not give up and to continue working hard as there are no shortcuts to success in cricket."

MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century! 👏👏#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/QtYRKDRCKT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021

The Sialkot-born batsman, aged 19 years and 239 days is also the second youngest Pakistani batsman, after Javed Miandad, who scored a triple century in 1975, with this feat. Huraira's 300 came off 327 balls at a strike rate of 92. Playing in his debut FC season, this is his third century in 10th match.



He scored consecutive FC centuries in his second and third games though his highest score before this was 112. Named in Pakistan's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the young batsman has said before that Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are his role models.

Northern's Muhammad Huraira (311 not out) becomes second youngest batsman to score a triple century in first-class cricket in Pakistan #qeatrophy #CricketTwitter #Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/TotWK2fakx — SM Hussain (@CaughtAtPoint) December 20, 2021

Youngest triple centurions



The youngest triple centurion remains Miandad. Of the seven others younger than Huraira, three are from India - Wasim Jaffer, Abhinav Mukund, Rishabh Pant.

The others are Afghanistan's Bahir Shah, Bangladesh's Raqibul Hasan and West Indies' Frank Worrell. India's Kripal Singh is the ninth and last teenage triple centurion.

