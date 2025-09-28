Mithun Manhas elected new BCCI President, Amita Sharma named Chairperson of women’s selection committee

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has been officially elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Annual General Meeting at the board’s headquarters on Sunday.

The BCCI presidency became vacant after Roger Binny stepped down in August 2025, with Rajeev Shukla serving as interim president. With this election, Manhas joins the exclusive list of former cricketers, including Sourav Ganguly and Binny, to assume the board’s top position.

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh took to X, celebrating Manhas’s election, stating:

"A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the BCCI. A proud moment for Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which also happens to be my home district."

A momentous occasion to celebrate!

Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI.

What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally… pic.twitter.com/I6PpEMtH2T — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 28, 2025

Nominated by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Manhas emerged as the leading candidate after a key informal meeting of Indian cricket decision-makers last Saturday.

The 45-year-old former cricketer had an illustrious domestic career, representing Delhi before moving to Jammu & Kashmir, where he also served in coaching roles. Known for his calm demeanor and grassroots-level insight, Manhas has remained actively involved in cricket development post-retirement.

A former all-rounder, Manhas had an extensive domestic cricket career spanning from 1997-98 to 2016-17. He played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs at an average of 45.82, including 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries. In List A cricket, he accumulated 4,126 runs from 130 matches at an average of 45.84, with 5 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Additionally, he represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings - scoring 514 runs in 55 matches at a strike rate of 109.36.

Alongside Manhas’s election, the AGM also saw the appointment of former Indian bowler Amita Sharma as the chairperson of the women’s national selection committee, succeeding Neetu David. Sharma, who played 116 One-Day Internationals, five Tests, and 41 T20Is for India, claimed a total of 108 wickets.

The new women’s selection panel also includes former players Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu. Their tenure will commence after the upcoming Women’s World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Other office-bearer elections included Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia being re-elected as vice-president and secretary, respectively, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia replacing Rohan Gauns Desai as joint secretary, and Raghuram Bhat being elected treasurer.