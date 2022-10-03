WATCH: Mitchell Johnson pushes Yusuf Pathan, ugly clash in LLC T20

In the ongoing Legends Cricket League 2022, Yusuf Pathan and Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson were caught in a mid-pitch scuffle during the game of India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings.

Yusuf, who is playing for Bhilwara Kings, appeared agitated after the on-field umpires failed to signal a wide in the 17th over of the first innings of the qualifier match against India Capitals. It was a bouncer by Johnson which wasn't called wide.

Yusuf had a lengthy debate with the on-field umpires. After that, both of them got into a heated argument with Johnson shoving and pushing Pathan which then required the umpires and players to separate them.

Watch the scuffle between both the players here:

Some heated moments between Johnson and Pathan during @llct20 knock-outs. pic.twitter.com/xQR3PtsWuY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2022

Yusuf hit a six, a four, and then another six in Johnson's subsequent over, which was the 19th of the inning. Johnson, however, had the last laugh as he dismissed Yusuf for a 24-ball 48 with the fourth ball.

Ross Taylor scored 84 in 39 deliveries as the Capitals chased down Bhilwara's 226-5 total in the final over of their opening innings.

India Capitals become the first team to reach the finals of Legends League Cricket and will play either Bhilwara Kings or Gujarat Giants in the final scheduled on 5th October.