Mayank Agarwal among three nominated for ICC men's player of month

He also played a crucial role in India breaking the Centurion hoodoo for the very first time.

Batting first in overcast conditions, KL Rahul and Agarwal set the platform with a brilliant opening partnership of 117. During the stand, he was tested by the fiery Proteas pace attack but came out shining with a brilliant 60

India posted 327 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. India-born kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel's name was immortalised in cricketing history in December, when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against India, becoming the third player in Tests to achieve the feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.