Lucknow Super Giants release jersey for IPL 2022: Watch

Lucknow Super Giants released their official jersey for the IPL 2022 season on Tuesday. They released pictures of their jersey along with an official launch video featuring some of the players.

Lucknow Super Giants will be sporting a turquoise blue kit.





Gujarat Titans, the other new team this season, had unveiled their jersey a week ago. Lucknow are therefore the last team to reveal their official colours for the IPL.

Mentored by former India international Gautam Gambhir, Super Giants will be coached by Andy Flower and captained by KL Rahul for IPL 2022.



Lucknow will begin the season against fellow entrants Gujarat Titans on March 28 to begin their season.

Drafted Players – KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr), Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr), Mark Wood (7.50 Cr), Avesh Khan (10 Cr), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (50 lakh), Krishnappa Gowtham (90 lakh), Dushmanta Chameera (2 Cr), Shahbaz Nadeem (50 lakh), Manan Vohra (20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (50 lakh), Karan Sharma (20 lakh), Evin Lewis (2 Cr), Mayank Yadav (20 lakh)







