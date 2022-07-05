Legends League Cricket: Former Indian players Virender Sehwag and Pathan brothers to participate

The much-adored Legends League Cricket will be back in September with its second edition. It will feature four teams, consisting of around 110 ex-players who have entertained us all in the past. It will also see the return of India stars Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.

The league is set to kick off on the 20th of September and will go on till the 10th of October, 2022.

Big-hitter Virender Sehwag was the captain of team India Maharajas in the first edition, which took place earlier this year. Unfortunately, the former Indian opener could not participate due to Covid-19 and personal reasons.

"I love to be in the cricket field. I missed the playing 1st season of LLC but it would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2," Sehwag told PTI.

