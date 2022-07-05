Cricket
Legends League Cricket: Former Indian players Virender Sehwag and Pathan brothers to participate
The second edition of the Legends League Cricket will feature Indian icons Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and brother Yusuf Pathan.
The much-adored Legends League Cricket will be back in September with its second edition. It will feature four teams, consisting of around 110 ex-players who have entertained us all in the past. It will also see the return of India stars Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.
The league is set to kick off on the 20th of September and will go on till the 10th of October, 2022.
Big-hitter Virender Sehwag was the captain of team India Maharajas in the first edition, which took place earlier this year. Unfortunately, the former Indian opener could not participate due to Covid-19 and personal reasons.
"I love to be in the cricket field. I missed the playing 1st season of LLC but it would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2," Sehwag told PTI.
The Pathan brothers were part of the Maharajas and rolled back the years with their tasteful performances.
The League will take place in Oman and be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network, just like its inaugural season. However this time around, the league will follow an IPL-style format with franchises owning the four participating teams.
"Currently, we have 110 top class players in the pool who would be put in four teams through a player draft process in early August. Apart from India, there would be players from Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
"The format is such that it would make us an International T20 League with highest number of International Cricketers in the playing eleven," CEO of the Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja said.