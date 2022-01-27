Cricket
Legends League Cricket, LIVE: India Maharajas v/s World Giants - Updates, Blog, Score, Results
The sixth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket will see India Maharajas take on World Giants. Follow our LIVE updates.
The sixth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket will see India Maharajas take on World Giants at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday. While the Giants are on top of the points table with two wins in two matches, the Maharajas are lurking at the bottom, having lost one out of the two games played so far in the tournament.
Follow The Bridge's LIVE blog for all the updates.
Live Updates
- 27 Jan 2022 4:04 PM GMT
World Giants 227-5 (20). The Maharajas have big total to chase.
The World Giants post a mammoth total of 227-5 to end their inning, leaving a target of 228 or the India Maharajas.
- 27 Jan 2022 4:02 PM GMT
Out! Rhodes caught by Munaf
Rhodes departs for 20. Munaf takes his catch.
- 27 Jan 2022 4:00 PM GMT
WG 216-4 (19)
Jonty hits a six-over deep mid-wicket to end the over and gets 18 runs for WG.
- 27 Jan 2022 3:44 PM GMT
OUT! O'Brien departs for 34
OUT! A slower delivery by Binny. Kevin O'Brien heightened shot goes safely into the hands of Pathan. He goes for 34.
- 27 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
WG 177-2 (15)
Three sixers. 20 off this over. The World Giants are in the mood of setting records here.
- 27 Jan 2022 3:38 PM GMT
Salvi gets thrashed!
Back to back sixers by Kevin O'Brien. And dropped by Wasim Jaffer there.
- 27 Jan 2022 3:34 PM GMT
WG 157-2 (14)
13 runs off the over.