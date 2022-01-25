Legends League Cricket announces revised schedule after injury concerns

Howzat legends league cricket announces the change in schedule for the remaining two league matches being played at Al Amerat cricket stadium – Muscat, Oman.

Raman Raheja, CEO & Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket informed that the decision was taken considering the advice from the league medical team and the Apex Council after evaluating the player injuries in a particular team and therefore the inability to safely field a full team on 26th January and play a match.

Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of a team to field a full team; keeping in mind the severity of injured and the ability of the team to safely prepare for and play a match.

The health and safety of all players remain our priority and hence the league will continue to act accordingly for the betterment of cricket and be able to deliver great and exciting games for all our fans and viewers.

Recently Howzat Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its partnership with SONY Pictures Network. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as live stream the matches in India on SPN's premium OTT platform Sony Liv.

The first season of Howzat LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best.

Revised Schedule Howzat Legends League Cricket

Asian Lions vs. World Giants, 26 January, 8:00 PM IST

India Maharajas vs World Giants, 27 January, 8:00 PM IST