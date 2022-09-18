Legends League Cricket 2022: Stats Leaderboard- Most runs, wickets

Legends League Cricket started off in a style at Eden Gardens, Kolkata with Gujarat Giants beating India Capitals by 3 wickets. Both teams had centurions in form of Kevin O'Brien for Gujarat Giants and Ashley Nurse for India Capitals.

Here we take a look at the stats leaderboard of Legends League Cricket 2022

Most Runs scored

Standings Player Matches Played Runs Scored Average Strike Rate Highest Score 1 Kevin O'Brien 1 106 106 173.7 106 2 Ashley Nurse 1 103 - 239.5 103* 3 Denesh Ramdin 1 31 31 119.2 31 4 Parthiv Patel 1 24 24 184.2 24

Most Wickets taken

Standings Player Wickets Overs Bowled Economy Average 1 Pravin Tambe 3 3.4 7.60 9.33 2 Thisara Perera 2 3 5.30 8 3 Liam Plunkett 2 3 7.70 11.50 4 Rayad Emrit 2 4 7.80 15.50

(Points updated till 17th September 2022)