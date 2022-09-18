Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Legends League Cricket 2022: Stats Leaderboard- Most runs, wickets
Take a look at the leaderboard of Most runs and most wickets from Legends League Cricket 2022.
Legends League Cricket started off in a style at Eden Gardens, Kolkata with Gujarat Giants beating India Capitals by 3 wickets. Both teams had centurions in form of Kevin O'Brien for Gujarat Giants and Ashley Nurse for India Capitals.
Here we take a look at the stats leaderboard of Legends League Cricket 2022
Most Runs scored
|Standings
|Player
|Matches Played
|Runs Scored
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|1
|Kevin O'Brien
|1
|106
|106
|173.7
|106
|2
|Ashley Nurse
|1
|103
|-
|239.5
|103*
|3
|Denesh Ramdin
|1
|31
|31
|119.2
|31
|4
|Parthiv Patel
|1
|24
|24
|184.2
|24
Most Wickets taken
|Standings
|Player
|Wickets
|Overs Bowled
|Economy
|Average
|1
|Pravin Tambe
|3
|3.4
|7.60
|9.33
|2
|Thisara Perera
|2
|3
|5.30
|8
|3
|Liam Plunkett
|2
|3
|7.70
|11.50
|4
|Rayad Emrit
|2
|4
|7.80
|15.50
(Points updated till 17th September 2022)
