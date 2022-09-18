Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022: Stats Leaderboard- Most runs, wickets

Take a look at the leaderboard of Most runs and most wickets from Legends League Cricket 2022.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Stats Leaderboard- Most runs, wickets
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-18T09:47:21+05:30

Legends League Cricket started off in a style at Eden Gardens, Kolkata with Gujarat Giants beating India Capitals by 3 wickets. Both teams had centurions in form of Kevin O'Brien for Gujarat Giants and Ashley Nurse for India Capitals.

Here we take a look at the stats leaderboard of Legends League Cricket 2022

Most Runs scored

StandingsPlayerMatches PlayedRuns ScoredAverageStrike RateHighest Score
1Kevin O'Brien1106106173.7106
2Ashley Nurse1103-239.5103*
3Denesh Ramdin13131119.231
4Parthiv Patel12424184.224

Most Wickets taken

StandingsPlayerWicketsOvers BowledEconomyAverage
1Pravin Tambe33.47.609.33
2Thisara Perera235.308
3Liam Plunkett237.7011.50
4Rayad Emrit247.8015.50

(Points updated till 17th September 2022)

Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X