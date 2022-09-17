Legends League Cricket 2022: Points Table, Overall standings, Total points

Legends League Cricket kicks off with four franchises- India Capitals, Manipal, Tigers, Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants taking on each other twice during the course of the league.

The top three teams will qualify for the playoffs with the top two getting an extra chance to seal the berth in the final.

Here is a look at the points table of Legends League Cricket 2022:

Standings Team Matches Played Won Lost No Result Net Run Rate 1 India Capitals 0 - - - - 2 Manipal Tigers 0 - - - - 3 Bhilwara Kings 0 - - - - 4 Gujarat Giants 0 - - - -

(Points to be updated)