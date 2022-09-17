Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022: Points Table, Overall standings, Total points

Take a look at the points table of Legends League Cricket 2022

Legends League Cricket (Source: Twitter)
X

Legends League Cricket (Source: Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-17T19:30:30+05:30

Legends League Cricket kicks off with four franchises- India Capitals, Manipal, Tigers, Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants taking on each other twice during the course of the league.

The top three teams will qualify for the playoffs with the top two getting an extra chance to seal the berth in the final.

Here is a look at the points table of Legends League Cricket 2022:

StandingsTeamMatches PlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
1India Capitals0----
2Manipal Tigers0----
3Bhilwara Kings0----
4Gujarat Giants0----

(Points to be updated)

Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X