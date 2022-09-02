Legends League Cricket 2022: List of Full Squads

The Indian cricket fraternity will take a nostalgic ride as the legends are gearing up to turn back the clock in the upcoming Legends League Cricket. It will witness former players like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson and many more enthral the audience.

This edition of the league will feature four franchises- Bhilwara Kings, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants. A special match between the Indian Maharajas and the World Giants, with Sourav Ganguly and Eoin Morgan captaining the sides respectively, will be played in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens to kick off the new season.

The season kicks off on 16th September and the final will be played on 8th October.

Here are the full squads for the league:

Bhilwara Kings- Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

India Capitals- Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof.

Manipal Tigers- Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Md. Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh,

Gujarat Giants- Virender Sehwag (C), Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

