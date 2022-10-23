"Brought so much joy to people on Diwali eve," Anushka Sharma after Virat's innings against Pakistan

Virat Kohli, on Sunday, played probably his greatest T20 innings ever to help India to a 4-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The former captain scored 82* off 53 deliveries to take India to an impossible victory.



Soon after Virat Kohli's spectacular innings, his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to express her emotions.

"You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali," the actress wrote.

Sharma further added how years down the line their daughter, Vamika, will understand how Virat played his best innings tonight after what was a very tough phase for him.

"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before," she wrote.





"So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," Anushka added.

Virat in reply commented, "Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much."















