Ricky Ponting, Australian commentators under fire for laughing at Joe Root's pain

Joe Root's discomfort after being struck twice in one day drew some laughs from Australians in the commentary box on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test, but their reaction has led to some criticism. Ricky Ponting and his co-commentators were seen being unable to control their laughter as the England captain was visibly struggling to run properly after being hit by Mitchell Starc.

Absolute scenes in the commentary box, completely losing it watching Joe Root run 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0CoJCSPTKD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021

Root had not taken the field in the first session of Day 4 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide after being hit in the groin without wearing protection in the lead-up to the day's play. He returned to action after being taken for scans. His worst nightmare came true when he was again hit in the same area as he came on to bat.

Struck before play with no protector, the Aussies had 'a lot of sympathy' for Joe Root after a second brutal blow to the 🍒 #Ashes | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/LOosZ8iRST — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

Australia's Travis Head said after the day's play that Root elicited "a lot of sympathy", but as Root was seen rolling on the ground in agony, even Root's teammate Ben Stokes was seen sharing a smile with Nathan Lyon.



Root. who has become the leading run-getter for England as captain in Test cricket over the course of this series, scored 24 (67 balls) on Day 4, running his singles in visible discomfort.

Ponting is part of the commentary panel for 7Cricket for the ongoing Ashes 2021-22. The commentary panel was criticised on social media for their reaction.

Laughing at someone else's pain is no longer funny. https://t.co/yXS9dsfAjc — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) December 20, 2021





@7Sport 's commentators sniggering like schoolboys at Root's injury was embarrassing. If an Aussie skipper took the field after returning from hospital to try & save an innings we'd be talking heroism. Root's a truely gutsy, worthy opponent. @7sport is full of petulant hasbeens — Peter Hawkins (@hawkinsgvm) December 19, 2021

Shameful to celebrate a players injury. Feel bad for Root & Aussies proved who they are- no game spirit https://t.co/hyhBZCcQdC — Ash (@ashcbe) December 19, 2021









What an incredible player and tough character Joe Root is. He certainly deserves a lot more respect as a player and as a person — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) December 19, 2021

Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the Ashes 2021-22 after winning the first Test at The Gabba by nine wickets and are closing in on another big win in Adelaide. The hosts, who picked up four wickets in England's second innings on Day 4, are six wickets away from clinching the second Test and making it 2-0.

