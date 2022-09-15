IISF announces Indian squad for the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup

The Indian Indoor Sports Foundation (ISSF), on Thursday, announced the country's squad for the upcoming 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup. The World Cup is slated to be held from 8th to 15th October 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

A total of 8 players have been retained from the squad which represented India in the last edition of the World Cup in Dubai. They include captain Girish KG, Dhanush Bhaskar, Yathish Channappa, Vijay Hanumantharayappa, Daivik Rai, Md Khizer Ahmed, Aries Aziz and Suraj Reddy.

Speaking on the team selection, coach Sandeep Mayanna, who was a player in the previous World Cup and now has been appointed as a coach for Team India said, "This is my first assignment as the coach for Team India participating in Indoor Cricket World Cup. It's a great honour. Our boys are all geared up to face the world and so am I." "We have experienced players such as Girish, Dhanush, Aries, Khizer, Daivik and Vijay who have played in multiple World Cups and international tournaments. Other team members are also equally good and focused. The practice sessions are going extremely well and it is very evident that they are putting in their best efforts. They are totally working on their strengths and trying to give their one hundred percent," he added. Girish K G, who will be leading the team for the second consecutive time said, "We have a good team this year with a mixture of experienced and new players. There are players who bring more than one skill to the game which gives perfect balance to the team. Things are looking well. We have been practicing well so far. We are in great shape. A title triumph has been eluding us after we won the Asian championship in 2018, but a few good things have certainly happened after that. This is our best bet to go for the kill. Right now, we just need to worry about the execution. Everything boils down to the way we perform on the field on the game day." Girish will be assisted by Dhanush Bhaskar during the global event. "Our squad consists of experienced players with lot of Internationals matches under our belt. We have a good understanding since we have been playing together for a few years now. For Mohasin and Namsheed, both from Kerala, it will be their debut tournament for India. We have the depth in the squad and good combination in all 3 departments which is very key to succeed in what is going to be an intense battle at the World Cup. We have done well in various international tournaments. We are the current Asian champions and were Plate winners previously at the 2014 Indoor Cricket World cup. We as a team are excited at this opportunity to prove ourselves again and look forward to finish at the top this time," Bhaskar said. The other experienced members in the team includes Yathish Channappa, who will be playing his fourth World Cup, and Vijay Hamumantharayappa, Daivik Rai playing for the third time in the showpiece event.



Milind Punja, IISF Secretary and Team Manager for the Indian team said, "The team has a good balance of experience and youth. Most of them have played quality indoor cricket whilst some of the new guys bring something exciting to the team. The team is shaping well and is excited about competing in the World Cup." Ajay Naik, the Chairman of IISF and a member of the World Indoor Cricket Federation (WICF) said: "After a long hiatus of 3 years, the world is now finally ready to showcase the talents of Indoor Cricket, at the Indoor Cricket World Cup Melbourne, October 2022, hosted by Cricket Australia. Our boys have been training hard very hard and I know that they will put on a good show. I'm excited to see the boys do well and fight for India"

The 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup will attract approximately 400 players and officials from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore, apart from India The 11th edition of the WICF World Cup will also involve players competing in the Open Men's, Open Women's, 21 & Under Men's, and 21 & Under Women's divisions, with Australia the reigning World Champions in each of the four divisions.



