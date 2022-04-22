'Constitution, country': Fans quick to connect Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra's tweets on India

Fans on Twitter have pitted cricketers Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan against each other after their tweets on India surfaced on the internet amidst a backdrop of simmering political and communal unrest in the country.

Pathan had originally posted a tweet on the morning of April 22 where he wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………"

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Continuing on that strand and picking up from the ellipses, fellow cricketer, Amit Mishra posted another tweet, later in the afternoon, that read, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed."



Just as this tweet was floated by Mishra, fans on the internet were quick to join the dots and place the two cricketers against each other and have filled the Twitter comment thread section with a series of wide-ranging opinions and memes, already, with most bearing a religious overtone.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

The immediate context of Pathan's tweet can be traced to the events in Delhi, which has been the hotbed of news and political turmoil with communal violence being the order of the day. A demolition drive was carried out a few days back in the area.



With as many as seven bulldozers entering the North West Delhi area and razing several places, including the exterior gate of a place of worship to the ground, despite the Supreme Court's orders of maintaining the status quo, it sparked great unrest between the Hindu and Muslim communities there. Currently, the Supreme Court has set up a two-judge bench of L N Rao and B R Gavai to look into this.

