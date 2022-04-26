Harshal Patel faces off with Riyan Parag, turns down handshake after IPL match

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel were involved in a fiery exchange of words and a snubbed handshake at the end of the IPL match here on Tuesday.

This was after Parag battered the RCB pacer for 18 runs in the final over to steer his side to a defendable total of 144 for 8. RCB were all out for 115 in reply, losing by 29 runs.

Looks like Harshal Patel couldn't digest some hitting from a 20 year Old 🍿 pic.twitter.com/zQ6chQKRB4 — AA (@TheUpperCut_) April 26, 2022

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat. Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock. Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

Harshal Patel not giving handshake to riyan parag at end of the game. Very #unsportive move. @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/3MD4MrGKV7 — Kiran (@Kiran14288265) April 26, 2022

When the match ended, Harshal Patel refused to shake Parag's hand.

(With PTI inputs)