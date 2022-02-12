Nine India U19 players deemed ineligible for IPL auction

In some eleventh hour heartbreak, India U19 vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana, World Cup final hero Ravi Kumar, stand-in captain Nishanth Sidhu and the team's highest scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi were deemed ineligible for the IPL 2022 auction, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Ten players were added to the players' list, taking the total number of players up for bidding up to 600. The players added are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil, reported Cricbuzz.

Shaik Rasheed, Dinesh Bana, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, Garv Sangwan, Siddharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav are the U19 World Cup players who miss out from the IPL auction because of eligibility rules this time.

There should be a NCA team in the Ranji trophy comprising youngsters 19-21 years of age, have played for India U19 and don't find a place in their state team. They play for the #NCA team for one season only in RT.@BCCI @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @VVSLaxman281 — WV Raman (@wvraman) February 11, 2022

The IPL auction rule mandates that only those U19 players who have played at least one first-class match or List A game can enrol in the auction. And if they don't have any experience in the domestic circuit, then they should have turned 19 before the auction takes place.



There was a sentiment that a list-minute exception could be made for the Indian U19 players, especially when hardly any domestic cricket has been played in the last two years during the pandemic, but they do not make it to the final list of players.