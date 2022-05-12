IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenarios – How can teams qualify for the knockouts?

The race to the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is heating up with each passing day. Only one team has secured their slot in the top four so far and with just 12 league stage matches remaining, the rest have their calculators out.



Here, we take a look at the qualification scenarios for all the ten teams.

Gujarat Titans

One of the two new teams added in IPL 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been the most consistent team in this edition so far. With 18 points in 12 matches, they are the only team to have secured their place in the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants

The other new entrant into IPL this year, Lucknow Super Giants sit comfortably in the second spot on the points table with 16 points in 12 matches. The KL Rahul-led side would need just one more win in their remaining two games to assure themselves of a playoff spot.

Rajasthan Royals

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals sit third on the points table with 14 points in 12 matches. They have been fairly consistent, but have made things difficult for themselves with a loss against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The Royals will have to win both their remaining matches to ensure a smooth passage to the final four. If they lose even one, they might have to depend on other results to go their way and still the NRR might come into play.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite Virat Kohli's shaky form, the newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis has done well in leading and keeping RCB in hunt for their maiden IPL title. They sit fourth in the points table behind Royals only on NRR and will have to win their next to matches to be sure of a playoffs spot. Much like the Royals, a single loss in their remaining two games can put them in jeopardy.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far. With 6 wins and 6 losses, they sit just outside the top four for now with an NRR healthy than RCB. The equation for them is to win both their remaining encounters and hope that either of RR or RCB lose one of theirs to make it through on basis of a superior NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off slowly before picking up the pace with multiple wins in a row. However, they have once again fallen off and sit sixth in the table with 10 points in 11 matches. To have any chances of making it into the top four, they will have to win all their three matches and hope multiple results go their way to ensure a two or three-way tie for the fourth place.

Kolkata Knight Riders

With just 10 points in 12 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are all but out of contention for a playoff spot.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings too have just 10 points so far, but much like the Sunrisers Hyderabad they have three matches in hand. They can still harbor the hopes of making it with three wins in their last three games but would need multiple results to go their way. With their NRR not looking any good either, it would be a miracle if Mayank Agarwal and boys make it through.

Chennai Super Kings

The four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings are at 8 points in 11 games. They are virtually out of reckoning as the maximum points they can reach from here is 14.

Mumbai Indians

The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians were the first team to be out of the reckoning for a spot in the playoffs. Having endured a horrid season with just 2 wins in 11 games, the One Family's only aim from here would be to build for the future and make the qualification for others tougher. They would need multiple results to go their way even if they win their last three matches just to avoid the wooden spoon.