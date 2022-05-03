Cricket
IPL 2022 playoffs to be held in Kolkata, Ahmedabad; Women's T20 Challenge in Pune
The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively.
The full schedule of the TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs is as follows:
Date
Match
Venue
24-May-22
Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2
Kolkata
25-May-22
Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4
Kolkata
27-May-22
Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
Ahmedabad
29-May-22
Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Ahmedabad
Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 23rd May to 28th May will be held in Pune.
Date
Time
Fixture
Venue
23-May-22
7:30 PM
Match No.1
Pune
24-May-22
3:30 PM
Match No.2
Pune
26-May-22
7:30 PM
Match No.3
Pune
28-May-22
7:30 PM
Final
Pune