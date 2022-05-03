CWG Begin In
IPL 2022 playoffs to be held in Kolkata, Ahmedabad; Women's T20 Challenge in Pune

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2022 trophy
The IPL 2022 trophy (Source: BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-03T18:38:46+05:30

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively.

The full schedule of the TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs is as follows:

Date

Match

Venue

24-May-22

Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2

Kolkata

25-May-22

Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4

Kolkata

27-May-22

Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

Ahmedabad

29-May-22

Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 23rd May to 28th May will be held in Pune.

Date

Time

Fixture

Venue

23-May-22

7:30 PM

Match No.1

Pune

24-May-22

3:30 PM

Match No.2

Pune

26-May-22

7:30 PM

Match No.3

Pune

28-May-22

7:30 PM

Final

Pune


