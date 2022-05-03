IPL 2022 playoffs to be held in Kolkata, Ahmedabad; Women's T20 Challenge in Pune

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively.



The full schedule of the TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs is as follows: Date Match Venue 24-May-22 Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Kolkata 25-May-22 Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Kolkata 27-May-22 Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad 29-May-22 Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 23rd May to 28th May will be held in Pune. Date Time Fixture Venue 23-May-22 7:30 PM Match No.1 Pune 24-May-22 3:30 PM Match No.2 Pune 26-May-22 7:30 PM Match No.3 Pune 28-May-22 7:30 PM Final Pune

