From Suresh Raina to Steve Smith - Biggest Unsold Players at IPL 2022 Auction

The 2022 Tata IPL auctions concluded on Sunday with a total of 204 players snapped up by 10 teams for a whopping sum of 551.7 crores.



Despite such large spendings by ten teams, a few big names and veterans failed to find a home ahead of the fifteenth edition of the IPL. Here, we take a look at five biggest unsold names in IPL 2022 auctions.

Steve Smith

One of the most consistent batters in world cricket currently, Steve Smith found no takers in IPL 2022 auctions. The right-handed Australian who has previously played for teams like Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants and others had slotted himself at the highest base price of INR. 2 crore, but failed to attract even a single bid.

Imran Tahir

Even at 42 years of age, Imran Tahir continues to be one of the best spinners plying their trade in T20 leagues across the globe. But with a majority of teams looking to build for the future, the South African leg-spinner never really featured in anyone's plans and will be missing in action when the IPL kicks off later this year.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been a constant name in the IPL ever since its inception in 2008. Having played for the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Chawla boasts of having taken a whopping 157 wickets in the IPL. The leggie, however, finds himself out of favour going into IPL 2022.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has been the most successful spinner in the history of IPL. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the league with 166 wickets in 154 matches. The veteran also has three hat-tricks in the league, but has played sporadically over the past few seasons. At 39, age too seem to have caught up with him as IPL readies itself for its first season without this old warhorse.

Suresh Raina

The Mr IPL, Suresh Raina has to be the biggest name which missed out on finding a team this season. One of the most successful batters and a highly integral part of the CSK setup until last year, found no takers this time around. A below average display in IPL 2021 and no domestic games under his belt seems to have played its part as even the Yellow Army management decided it was time to look past the southpaw.

Along with Raina, old warhorse Ishant Sharma, who has played 93 IPL matches since the 2008 IPL, also found no takers.