"Under pressure and scared", Inzamam Ul Haq offers insight on Indian cricket team performance at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has revealed what went wrong for India during their summit clash with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. It was a day of many surprises as India lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan, a team which they had beaten 12 times in a row in T20 matches. A lot of questions were asked of the Indian team including leadership and decision making.

Inzamam ul Haq observed that the toss itself would have shown the Indian players as shaky and scared due to their body language. He told ARY news "I feel the Indians were scared even before the match started. Their body language, if you see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's interview at the toss, you could sense who was under pressure,".

He went on to say that the pressure existed even before Rohit Sharma's early dismissal and the team did not play the way they usual did. It was definitely a day of reckoning for India who lost by a massive margin to their arch-rivals. Criticism came from all over as the Indian team lost their second match against New Zealand as well. Despite three consecutive wins after that, they lost out on qualifying for the semi-finals.