Indian cricketers wear black armbands in honour of Milkha Singh in WTC Final

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which was supposed to start yesterday, has finally begun today at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.



Team India, who were put in to bat by the New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, is seen playing with black armbands in honour of the legendary Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday night due to covid-19 related complications.

One of the greatest athletes to have emerged out of India, Milkha Singh, aka the Flying Sikh, breathed his last in a hospital in Chandigarh less than a week after his wife, Nirmal Singh Saini, succumbed to the same ailment.



Since the first day of the WTC final was washed out yesterday due to heavy rains in Southampton, the match will now go on until the reserve day, i.e. 23rd June 2021.