India trail by 20 runs at stumps on day 2 of Women's Test against Australia

India finished Day 2 of the one-off women’s Test in Perth in a difficult position, reaching 105 for six in their second innings and still trailing Australia by 20 runs.

Australia had earlier posted 323 in their first innings to secure a 125-run lead, largely thanks to a century from Annabel Sutherland. The all-rounder scored 129 from 171 deliveries after the hosts resumed the day at 96 for three.

Sutherland shared a crucial 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ellyse Perry, who contributed 76. She later added another important stand with Beth Mooney before being dismissed while attempting to accelerate the scoring. Contributions from Alana King and Lucy Hamilton helped Australia push their total past 300.

Middle order collapse hurts India

India’s second innings began poorly when Smriti Mandhana was bowled by Darcie Brown early in the innings. The visitors struggled to build momentum as wickets continued to fall.

Sutherland struck twice with the ball, dismissing captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Lucy Hamilton then removed Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh in quick succession, leaving India under pressure.

At stumps, Pratika Rawal remained unbeaten on 43 alongside Sneh Rana, who was on 14. India will need the lower order to add crucial runs on Day 3 to wipe off the deficit and keep the contest alive.