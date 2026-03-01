India Women suffer 185-run defeat to Australia, concede ODI series 3-0

India’s women’s cricket team endured a 185-run defeat against Australia in the third ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday, resulting in a 3-0 series whitewash for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

After opting to field, India faced a dominant Australian batting display. In her final ODI appearance, captain Alyssa Healy delivered a commanding 158, setting the foundation for a massive total. She shared key partnerships, including a century stand with Georgia Voll and a 145-run third-wicket partnership with Beth Mooney.

Mooney remained unbeaten on 106 off 84 deliveries, accelerating in the closing stages to guide Australia past the 400-run mark. Late contributions from Nicola Carey helped the hosts post 409 for 7 in their 50 overs.

India falters in steep chase

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the scoring. Sneh Rana and Shree Charani picked up two wickets each, while Kashvee Gautam, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur claimed one apiece.

Chasing 410, India lost Smriti Mandhana early and failed to build sustained partnerships. Pratika Rawal provided a brisk start with 27, while Jemimah Rodrigues struck 42 off 29 balls. However, regular wickets stalled the chase.

A 63-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana offered brief resistance, but the visitors were eventually bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs. Alana King led Australia’s bowling effort with figures of 4 for 33, while Georgia Wareham and Ash Gardner applied pressure through disciplined spells.

The result handed Australia an unassailable series win. Both teams will now turn their attention to the one-off Test match in Perth starting March 6.