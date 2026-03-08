India Women lose Test by 10 wickets as Australia complete dominant win in Perth

India Women suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the one-off day-night Test in Perth, as the hosts completed a comprehensive victory on Sunday.



Australia sealed the result after bowling India out for 149 in their second innings and comfortably chasing the modest target of 25 in just 4.3 overs without losing a wicket.

The result capped a dominant performance by the hosts across the three days and marked a memorable farewell in Test whites for captain Alyssa Healy.

India resumed Day 3 at 105 for six, with Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana at the crease. The pair added valuable runs to take the total to 132 before Rana was bowled by Ashleigh Gardner.

Rawal showed resilience during her innings and top-scored with 63, but wickets fell quickly after Rana’s dismissal. Gardner and Player of the Match Annabel Sutherland wrapped up the innings, with Sutherland completing a catch off Rawal to end India’s resistance.

Australia’s openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield faced little trouble while chasing the small target, completing the run chase quickly to seal the win.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the tour provided valuable experience despite the results, highlighting the challenge of playing a pink-ball Test in Australian conditions.

The defeat concluded a tough tour for India, with Australia bouncing back strongly after losing the T20I series earlier in the trip.