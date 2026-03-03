India Women’s Cricket Team shortlisted for 2026 Laureus World team of the year

The India Women’s Cricket Team has been nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award 2026, marking a historic first for women’s cricket from the country at the prestigious global honours.

The nomination follows India’s maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025, achieved on home soil in Mumbai. The team scripted a dramatic campaign, including the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history during a semi-final win over Australia. They went on to defeat South Africa by 52 runs in the final to clinch their first World Cup title.

India had earlier faced setbacks in the group stage, losing three consecutive matches to South Africa, Australia and England. However, a late resurgence propelled them into the knockout stages and eventually to a breakthrough championship victory.

Global Stars Join 2026 Laureus Shortlist

The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony will be held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20, where winners will be selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy.

India’s nomination places them alongside leading international teams, including the England Women’s Football Team, the European Ryder Cup Team, McLaren’s Formula 1 outfit, Oklahoma City Thunder and Paris Saint-Germain.

The shortlist across categories also features global stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Ousmane Dembélé and Aryna Sabalenka.

This marks the third time Indian cricket has featured at the Laureus Awards. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar received the Laureus Sporting Moment Award, while Rishabh Pant earned a nomination in the Comeback of the Year category.

India’s recognition reflects a landmark year for women’s cricket and underscores the team’s growing impact on the global sporting stage.