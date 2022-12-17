India win Blind T20 World Cup for third straight time

India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup for the Blind at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

There have been three editions of this tournament so far. India have won all three times - in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

In the final on Saturday, India posted 277 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Sunil Ramesh (136 not off 63) and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy (100 not out off 50) added a record 247-run stand for the third wicket.

In reply, Bangladesh could manage only 157/3. Lalit Meena and Ajay Kumar grabbed one wicket each for the champions.

Blind cricket was invented in Australia in 1922 by two blind factory workers who improvised the game using a tin can containing rocks.

The rules of blind cricket are based on the standard laws of cricket with some essential modifications. In terms of playing equipment, the major adaptation is the ball, which is significantly larger than a standard cricket ball and filled with ball bearings to provide audible cues.

The World Blind Cricket Council currently has 10 full members - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies and Nepal. The inaugural Blind Cricket World Cup was held in New Delhi in November 1998. The first T20 World Cup was held in 2012.