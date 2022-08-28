Asia Cup: India's pacers take all 10 wickets for first time in a T20I

As India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in their opening Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday, one statistical fact stood out. All of the ten wickets that fell in the first innings were taken by India's seam bowlers, making this the first time this has happened in a T20.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets in the middle overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared four as India bowled out Pakistan for 147.

Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while opener Mohammed Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a sedate 43 off 42 balls.

Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar though had the best figures of 4 for 26.

Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) were the other wicket-takers for India.

The six overs bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal (0/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/11 in 2 overs) produced no wickets.

Pacers have taken all 10 wickets in an innings for India in Tests and ODIs, but this is the first time this has happened in a T20.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

(With PTI inputs)