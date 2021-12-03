Ajinkya Rahane makes way for Virat Kohli, Indian openers get vital runs on Day 1

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose place in the playing eleven seemed doubtful due to lack of form, was on Friday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring niggle along with two more injured senior players Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Mohammad Siraj came into the playing XI in their places. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was also ruled out of the match. Tom Latham was named skipper for the match in his place.

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, both of whom will be looking to hold on to their places in the Indian XI, built a steady partnership for India after the start of the day was delayed due to wetness on the outfield. At the half-way mark of the first session, India were 71/0 after 25 overs, with the pitch showing signs of early assistance to spinners.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj



New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel