India vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Changes expected in spin department, top order

India face off against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday with their hopes of progressing through to the knockout stages hanging by a thread. Placed 5th in the points table in Group 2, they are up against 2nd-placed Afghanistan as they look for a turnaround in fortunes.

Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the last match with a back injury, has been predicted to return to the playing XI in Ishan Kishan's place. In the spin department, Varun Chakravarthy might be benched because of Afghanistan's plethora of mystery spinners, said Sunil Gavaskar, who also suggested that India pick an extra spin option in place of Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur. Ajit Agarkar said on ESPNCricinfo: "Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit, comes in for me Rohit goes to open the innings. (Hardik) Pandya's form is certainly a concern, but if you've backed him for 2 games, then you don't want to tinker too much. He also bowled a couple of overs in the last game, so that helps."

According to reports from the UAE, Suryakumar returned to training on Tuesday and started off with a light jogging session. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were among those who missed Tuesday's training session. Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, had a change in India's bowling combination to suggest. He said India consider going into the match with three spinners at the expense of one of their seamers Shami or Shardul. "Having a look at the number of mystery spinners that Afghanistan themselves have… it might be easy for them to pick someone like a Varun Chakravarthy. So definitely, I would look at someone like R Ashwin. If at all, they are looking for someone who will slow the pace down, they can look at Rahul Chahar," Gavaskar said on India Today.

"There is no harm in thinking of going with 3 spinners also. And maybe not have somebody like Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami. Go in with 2 seamers and 3 spinners because if Hardik can come in and 2 overs of medium pace, you will still have 3 medium pacers in the team," he added.

The average first innings score at this venue is 139, which indicates it is not a high scoring ground. The average second innings score on this ground is 127 — indicating that the team batting first has an upper hand at this venue.

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq