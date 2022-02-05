Cricket
India vs England, U19 World Cup Final LIVE: Can Vicky Ostwal become top wicket-taker? - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India, bowling first vs England, were given a great start by Ravi Kumar.
Yash Dhull's 'class of 2022' take on England, undefeated in the tournament so far, in the U19 World Cup final on Saturday.
In terms of individual records, Vicky Ostwal can become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament if he can recreate his fifer against South Africa.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 5 Feb 2022 1:22 PM GMT
Ravi Kumar blazes through England
George Thomas enters in attacking mode, getting off the mark with fours and sixes. Then Ravi Kumar gets one to clatter Prest's stumps. Two key batsmen sent back early. Ravi Kumar on 2/2.
ENG 18/2 after 4
- 5 Feb 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Ravi Kumar gets breakthrough
Ravi Kumar gets the first breakthrough. Crashed into the pads of Jacob Bethell. This is the earliest the England opening pair has been separated in this World Cup.
This is Ravi Kumar's 7th wicket of the tournament.
ENG 4/1 after 2
- 5 Feb 2022 1:01 PM GMT
A final huddle
The match begins. Hangargekar's purchase off the pitch will be vital in the early overs. Swing and miss off the first ball.
- 5 Feb 2022 12:47 PM GMT
Vicky Ostwal: Boy on local train to World Cup hero
Local train journeys are synonymous to cricketers in Mumbai be it Sachin Tendulkar, Shardul Thakur to young Prithvi Shaw, who have taken the megapolis' 'lifeline' in their formative days to go for practise or training, but it is something that is usually not associated with Maharashtra players.
"His father and he (Vicky) travelled by local train for three to four years. His father took special permission from school to take him early and then travelled from Lonavala to Chinchwad, which took them at least an hour and half. In all they travelled for three hours," explained Jadhav.
Ostwal, with 12 wickets, is the only Indian within touching distance to top the individual leaderboards. Wellalage of Sri Lanka has 17 wickets. Ostwal took 5/28 vs South Africa earlier this tournament.
- 5 Feb 2022 12:38 PM GMT
Teams
India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
No changes in either playing XI.
- 5 Feb 2022 12:36 PM GMT
Toss: India to bowl first
England win the toss and choose to bat first.
- 5 Feb 2022 12:31 PM GMT
Yash Dhull on Virat Kohli
Yash Dhull matched Virat Kohli's feat of scoring a 100 in the U19 World Cup, can he now go on to match another one of his feats?
Toss and team news coming up soon.