Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

India vs England, U19 World Cup Final LIVE: Can Vicky Ostwal become top wicket-taker? - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India, bowling first vs England, were given a great start by Ravi Kumar.

world cup
X

India vs England U19 World Cup final LIVE

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-05T19:02:23+05:30

Yash Dhull's 'class of 2022' take on England, undefeated in the tournament so far, in the U19 World Cup final on Saturday.

In terms of individual records, Vicky Ostwal can become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament if he can recreate his fifer against South Africa.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Cricket Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X