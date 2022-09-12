India's T20 World Cup squad: Breakdown into IPL teams

Mumbai Indians might have finished at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table this year but they are still the only team other than Royal Challengers Bangalore to have three players in the T20 World Cup squad named by the BCCI selection committee on Monday.

Season winners Gujarat Titans on the other hand only have one of their players - captain Hardik Pandya - in the squad.

Eight of the ten teams from IPL 2022 have been represented in the 15-man squad. Only Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have gone unrepresented.

Mumbai Indians (3) - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore (3) - Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel

Lucknow Super Giants (2) - KL Rahul (vice-captain), Deepak Hooda

Delhi Capitals (2) - Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel

Rajasthan Royals (2) - Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (1) - Hardik Pandya

Sunrisers Hyderabad (1) - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Punjab Kings (1) - Arshdeep Singh

Four reserve players - Mohammed Shami (GT), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (KKR) and Deepak Chahar (CSK) - complete the squad. As such, KKR and CSK do have representation in the reserve players list.

Among IPL captains, Sanju Samson (RR) and Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) are the only ones who are not part of the T20 World Cup squad.