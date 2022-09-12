India name 15-man T20 World Cup squad

India announced a 15-man squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were named in the 15-man Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami are among the four standby players. Shami has been named in the main squad for the South Africa and Australia T20Is which will be played at home prior to the T20 World Cup. The Australia series starts on September 20 and the South Africa series starts on September 28.

Also on the standby list for the World Cup are Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, two players who were part of the recent Asia Cup campaign. Avesh Khan has been dropped while Ravindra Jadeja does not feature because of injury.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are returning to the squad after having been rested for the Asia Cup.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.