India squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India 'A' squad for South Africa tour announced
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India is set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021.
India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.
NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Wednesday
|17th Nov 2021
|1st T20I
|Jaipur
|Friday
|19th Nov 2021
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|Sunday
|21st Nov 2021
|3rd T20I
|Kolkata
The Committee also picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd November 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.
India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla
INDIA A TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA I 2021-22
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Tue-Fri
23rd to 26th Nov 2021
1st Four-day Match
Bloemfontein
|Mon-Thus
29th Nov to 2nd Dec 2021
2nd Four-day Match
Bloemfontein
|Mon-Thus
6th to 9th Dec 2021
3rd Four-day Match
Bloemfontein