Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

India squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India 'A' squad for South Africa tour announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

Indian cricket team at T20 World Cup (Source: ICC)
X

Indian cricket team at T20 World Cup (Source: ICC)

By

Press Release

Updated: 2021-11-09T20:08:27+05:30

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India is set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22

DayDateMatchVenue
Wednesday17th Nov 20211st T20IJaipur
Friday19th Nov 20212nd T20IRanchi
Sunday21st Nov 20213rd T20IKolkata

The Committee also picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd November 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

INDIA A TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA I 2021-22

DayDateMatchVenue
Tue-Fri

23rd to 26th Nov 2021

1st Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

Mon-Thus

29th Nov to 2nd Dec 2021

2nd Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

Mon-Thus

6th to 9th Dec 2021

3rd Four-day Match

Bloemfontein

Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X