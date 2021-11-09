India squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India 'A' squad for South Africa tour announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India is set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22

Day Date Match Venue Wednesday 17th Nov 2021 1st T20I Jaipur Friday 19th Nov 2021 2nd T20I Ranchi Sunday 21st Nov 2021 3rd T20I Kolkata

The Committee also picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23rd November 2021 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

INDIA A TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA I 2021-22