Broadcaster SuperSport responds to allegations by Indian players

Host broadcaster SuperSport said on Friday it has no control over the Decision Review System (DRS) used in the Test series between South Africa and India. This was after Indian players suggested the broadcaster manipulated replays to favour hosts South Africa in the 3rd Test, which South Africa won by 7 wickets.

In a brief statement, the broadcaster said: "SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team. Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS," reported AFP.

"SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology," the statement added.

@ashwinravi99 - "Uv gotto find better ways to win supersport"



That didn't look like it was going to miss the stumps.#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/0VczdHodtA — Pradeep Muthu (@muthupradeep) January 13, 2022

Members of the Indian team reacted angrily on Thursday when a leg before wicket decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review.



Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions the broadcaster was manipulating the technology.

"Find better ways to win, SuperSport," one of them was heard saying to the stump mic. "Let the broadcasters make money from this," said another.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin were among those whose voices were heard through the stump microphone.