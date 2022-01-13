How Team India are following the Saurashtra routine to motivate themselves in South Africa

There was a moment on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between India and South Africa when one of Indian captain Virat Kohli's actions befuddled the commentators. As Kyle Verreynne walked back after being castled by Mohammed Shami, Kohli was seen shouting something to the dug-out instead of saying too much to anyone on the field.

"Wonder who he's talking to?" commentator Mike Haysman wondered on air. Slow motion replays tried to catch what Kohli said. "Keep clapping," the replays seemed to show him saying.

Something looks familiar here! 🦁 https://t.co/zWZPNRiA6a — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 12, 2022

What Kohli was doing was made apparent a few minutes later, as the cameras panned to the Indian dug-out, showing the reserve players - Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha and Jayant Yadav being seated in the front row - clapping in rhythm before every ball as Team India looked to bowl out the hosts.

Ranji Trophy followers would have found Team India's unique way of motivating themselves in empty stadiums familiar. This 'syncronized clapping' routine has been followed by Saurashtra in the last few years, having been started by the late Avi Barot in the 2015/16 season. Some other teams have followed suit too.

First the clap, then the wicket. Here's how Saurashtra are going about their business vs Assam @Paytm #RanjiTrophyhttps://t.co/AW1vIvJP0d — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2016

Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat told ESPNCricinfo in 2019: "In a Ranji Trophy game, there aren't that many spectators in all the games. So you need to create that atmosphere where you feel good about yourself and you back your bowlers really well. I think it's something that gets us in our zone, which is really good. For a team to have a routine and get into that zone is something I love personally as well. If I'm bowling, and they start clapping and that atmosphere comes up, I really get that punch. And it's the same with everyone."

