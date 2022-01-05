India vs South Africa: Shardul Thakur puts on a show with the bat

Following on from his 7-wicket haul in the first innings, Shardul Thakur sparkled with the bat in a vital cameo on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday. His 24-ball 28 helped India stretch their lead to over 200, but it was Shardul Thakur's command over the Proteas pacers which caught attention at The Wanderers.

One of his shots captured imaginations, as he held a 'Nataraj' pose after slamming Marco Jansen for a square drive in the 50th over of India's second innings. The Indian dressing room also burst out in applause as Thakur's counter-attack relieved the pressure from the visitors.

Thakur's attacking 28 came on a day when Indian batsmen found the going generally tough. Rishabh Pant perished for a duck in an attempt to counter-attack.

It comes after a few other crucial knocks by Shardul Thakur in the lower order for India - a 67 at Gabba and 57 and 60 at Oval.

