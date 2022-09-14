Log In
India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Match abandoned due to rain

Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends (3 points) and West Indies Legends (3 points) are currently 2nd and 3rd on the points table.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Match abandoned due to rain
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in action during the first season of RSWS 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-14T19:27:20+05:30

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: The Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara face-off had to be called off on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed Kanpur. India, with 3 points from 2 matches, remain at 2nd spot in the points table behind Sri Lanka.

