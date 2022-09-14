Cricket
India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Match abandoned due to rain
Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends (3 points) and West Indies Legends (3 points) are currently 2nd and 3rd on the points table.
India Legends vs West Indies Legends: The Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara face-off had to be called off on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed Kanpur. India, with 3 points from 2 matches, remain at 2nd spot in the points table behind Sri Lanka.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 14 Sep 2022 1:53 PM GMT
Match abandoned
And here comes the news we were dreading. The match has been abandoned.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:50 PM GMT
Toss delayed due to wet outfield
Sachin's arrival is only delayed we hope for now. The match referee is conducting an inspection of the playing conditions.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:40 PM GMT
India to remain at 2nd spot if match cancelled
Going by weather predictions, not only will India and West Indies share points today, New Zealand and Bangladesh will share points tomorrow too. India will remain in 2nd position with a huge NRR.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:37 PM GMT
Rain update
Awaiting official confirmation, but the toss has definitely been delayed. Hopefully it's just a delay. Fingers crossed.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:31 PM GMT
Yuvraj Singh in action
There's potentially disappointing news coming in from Kanpur. But if we do get to see some cricket, we could some of these Yuvraj Singh classics.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:18 PM GMT
Sachin vs Jerome Taylor to start off?
If the rain does clear, this is what we have in store. Jerome Taylor could be the new ball bowler to begin proceedings vs Sachin.
- 14 Sep 2022 1:11 PM GMT
Rain update
Still heavy moisture content on the outfield.
- 14 Sep 2022 12:56 PM GMT
Singers Raina and Irfan
Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh doing their bit to keep the rest of the Indian team entertained.
- 14 Sep 2022 12:55 PM GMT
Sachin Tendulkar in action
In preparation for another face-off with one of his oldest rivals - Brian Lara:
- 14 Sep 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Brian Lara pays a visit
Ahead of the match, Brian Lara paid the Indian dressing room a visit.