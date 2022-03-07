Cricket
India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, 2022 Friendship Cup T10: Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India Legends, led by Azharuddin, and Pakistan Legends, led by Imran Nazir, will be playing to decide who makes it to the final vs World Legends 11.
Friendship Cup T10: India Legends and Pakistan Legends will take on each other in the final league game in what is a virtual semifinal of the Friendship Cup in Dubai on Monday. On the line is a spot in the final vs World Legends XI.
The first match of the day is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST. The second is at 8:30 pm IST.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2022 12:58 PM GMT
Toss: India to bat first
Azhar win the toss and India will bat first. JP Yadav takes first strike today. Mohammad Irfan to bowl the first over.
- 7 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Azhar and son's video shared by Sania Mirza's father
Azharuddin and his son's partnership shared by Sania Mirza's father. Asaduddin, Azhar's son, is married to Sania's sister.
- 7 March 2022 12:41 PM GMT
Salman Butt, Ajay Jadeja: Potential wildcard entry?
Ajay Jadeja and Salman Butt are among the players among the originally listed squads who havent made an appearance yet. Could they make a wildcard entry today?
- 7 March 2022 12:32 PM GMT
India vs Pakistan Legends Teams
Ajay Sharma and Azharuddin have been some of India's star batsmen, while Imran Nazir has led the Pakistan team from the front. Mohammad Irfan and VRV Singh have been among the best bowlers.
- 7 March 2022 12:26 PM GMT
Friendship Cup final day matches
Hello and welcome to the final day of the Friendship Cup T10.
The first match of the day will be between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams - India Legends vs Pakistan Legends. Both these teams have 2 points from 2 matches. Whoever wins this match - starting from 6:30 pm IST on Monday - will take on World Legends XI in the final.
After the second day of action, the World Legends made it to the final. Which will be the second match of the day on Monday. It will start at 8:30 pm.