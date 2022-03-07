Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, 2022 Friendship Cup T10: Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India Legends, led by Azharuddin, and Pakistan Legends, led by Imran Nazir, will be playing to decide who makes it to the final vs World Legends 11.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends, 2022 Friendship Cup T10: Live Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Mohammad Azharuddin and Imran Nazir are leading the Indian and Pakistani sides.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-07T18:35:02+05:30

Friendship Cup T10: India Legends and Pakistan Legends will take on each other in the final league game in what is a virtual semifinal of the Friendship Cup in Dubai on Monday. On the line is a spot in the final vs World Legends XI.

The first match of the day is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST. The second is at 8:30 pm IST.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Cricket Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X