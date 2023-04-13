India to host NZ-Asia Cup in Bangalore

The Indian Indoor Sports Foundation (IISF) has organized the New Zealand-Asia Cup cricket championship in Bangalore with the approval of the World Indoor Cricket Federation (WICF).

Indian Indoor Sports Foundation President Ajay Naik and Secretary Milind Punja announced that the competition will be held from May 2nd to 6th 2023.

Along with host India, five countries namely New Zealand, Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore are participating in this tournament. Open and Masters (40+) group teams are participating in this tournament.

24 players have been selected for each group for the Indian team from the ground selection which was held on March 25th in Bengaluru.

With the approval of the World Indoor Cricket Federation (WICF), India has decided to include two teams each in open & Masters (40+) groups, the India team and the Development India team will participate the tournament.

The camp for the players selected in the Indian team is organized in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Bangalore, Karnataka. The training camp is being held at Park Club, Dadar from Thursday (April 13) to Saturday (April 15) in Mumbai.

Prasanna Kumar, the head coach of the Indian team, will overlook this camp. Prasanna Kumar has also represented the Indian team earlier.

Mumbai based SSS (Shree Sai Sports) is practice kit sponsor partner SSS has sponsor the practice uniform to all 4 Indian teams.





