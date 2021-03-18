Uncategorized
India vs England, 4th T20I Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav scores his first international 50
India under Virat Kohli will look to bounce back from the defeat and level the series in the T20 series against England.
Welcome to the live updates of the 4th T20I match between India and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium With the series at stake, Virat Kohli will hope that his team levels the series in a clash which will be played without spectators.
Follow the live coverage here:
Live Updates
- 18 March 2021 2:49 PM GMT
Another wicket for England and it is Suryakumar who goes
David Malan takes a catch and Suryakumar has to go back. The soft signal was OUT but the replay was inconclusive in multiple frames. Unlucky for Yadav as he goes back after a well-deserved 50.
57 for Yadav and India at 110/4. Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease.
- 18 March 2021 2:33 PM GMT
Suryakumar Yadav scores his first 50
Rashid bowls his final over of the innings as India reach 92-3 after 12 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav reaches his first international 50 in only 28 balls.
8 overs to go for England.
- 18 March 2021 2:18 PM GMT
Big wicket for England
Stumped! Down the pitch, misses it and Buttler removes the stumps.
Rashid takes the big wicket of Virat Kohli. India in a spot of bother.
70/3 in 9 overs.
- 18 March 2021 2:13 PM GMT
KL Rahul goes for another poor score
Ben Stokes sends KL Rahul to the pavilion. Rahul scores his first double-digit score in this series but not enough!
INDIA: 63-2 in 7.4 overs.
Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease.
- 18 March 2021 2:08 PM GMT
14 from Adil Rashid's over
Suryakumar Yadav scoring freely with a strike rate of almost 200. He is on 28 from 15 balls.
INDIA 59/1 at the end of 7 overs.
- 18 March 2021 2:02 PM GMT
End of Powerplay
11 runs in Chris Jordan's first over as Indian batters end powerplay with 45/1 on the board at the end of 6 overs.
KL Rahul (12) and Suryakumar Yadav (17) at the crease.
- 18 March 2021 1:50 PM GMT
First run for Suryakumar in international cricket WITH 6!
Suryakumar Yadav comes to the crease and hits a SIX in the first ball.
INDIA 27/1 after 4 overs.
- 18 March 2021 1:48 PM GMT
Rohit goes, first wicket down.
Caught and Bowled!
India lose their first wicket. India 21/1 after 3.4 overs.
- 18 March 2021 1:44 PM GMT
Mark Wood continues from where he left off
144, 149, 145, 147, 149, 145 kph.
The good news for India is that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are still at the crease. :)
INDIA: 19/0 after 3 overs.