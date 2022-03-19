Cricket
India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Wickets, Scores, Blog
India will look to pull their socks up as they take on an undefeated Australian side at the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the India vs Australia Women's Cricket World Cup match!
The onus will be on Indian batters to impress as they take on a dominant Australia side at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.
The Mithali Raj-led side will need to pull up their socks to ensure that they remain in contention for the top four spots on the table. So far, India has won two matches and lost two.
Meanwhile, the Australian side is yet to lose a single match and are looking formidable and India will have no option but to be at their best against them.
Follow all updates live here:
Live Updates
- 19 March 2022 2:24 AM GMT
100 up for INDIA
100 up for India before the 22nd over and this has been a good recovery for the women in blue. Mithali Raj has slowly started to open up, while Bhatia is hanging on in the middle. They would certainly love to up the scoring rate by a bit though.
IND - 101/2 (22)
- 19 March 2022 2:12 AM GMT
Rebuilding from Mithali and Yastika
A whopping 18 wides from Australia and the rebuilding has been rather easy for Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia. The Indians have also brought up their 50-run partnership with that.
INF - 83/2 (18)
- 19 March 2022 1:41 AM GMT
IND - 39/2 (10)
Not an ideal start for India with both openers back in the hut after the first 10 overs. Both Mandhana and Verma were looking good, but had their stint cut out by two stunning catches by the Australian fielders.
Captain Mithali Raj is out in the middle alongside the young Yastika Bhatia and the duo has to do the rebuilding job whilst scoring at a decent pace.
IND - 39/2 (10)
- 19 March 2022 1:26 AM GMT
STUNNING CATCH!
WHAT A CATCH AT BACKWARD POINT! SHAFALI VERMA HAS TO WALK BACK.
Verma backs away and tries to cut Brown. That was a bit aerial but was timed beautifully. It looked all set to race to the boundary before Beth Mooney at backward point dived full length to her right to pluck that one out of thin air. STUNNING!
IND - 28/2 (6)
- 19 March 2022 1:22 AM GMT
First SIX of the match!
Shafali Verma has decided enough is enough and launches an attack against Meghan Schutt. Right in the slot from the Australian, Verma gets a good stride forward, extends her arms, and deposits one straight over the bowlers' head.
She follows it up with a boundary bisecting the fielder at point and third-man.
IND - 27/1 (5)
- 19 March 2022 1:15 AM GMT
MANDHANA FALLS!
Big, big wicket for Australia and it is Darcie Brown who provides them with that. Smriti Mandhana, who was looking good, has to walk back early on and India in massive trouble early on.
Brilliant from Brown as she kept enticing Mandhana to go through the off-side and all the southpaw managed was a thick edge to Meg Lanning at a widish slip.
IND - 11/1 (3.1)
- 19 March 2022 1:11 AM GMT
Mandhana off and running
Mandhana puts away a loose delivery from Brown to the fine-leg boundary and is rotating the strike well. Verma, on the other hand, is struggling to time it currently.
IND - 11/0 (3)
- 19 March 2022 1:04 AM GMT
IND - 3/0 (1)
A good start for Australia and Schutt as India manage to get just 3 off the first over. Some nervy moments for Verma as she plays and misses the final delivery of that over.
IND - 3/0 (1)
- 19 March 2022 1:01 AM GMT
Smriti and Shafali to open!
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opens for India, while the veteran Meghan Schutt has the ball for Australia. Right then, we are all set.