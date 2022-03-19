India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE: Updates, Wickets, Scores, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the India vs Australia Women's Cricket World Cup match!

The onus will be on Indian batters to impress as they take on a dominant Australia side at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

The Mithali Raj-led side will need to pull up their socks to ensure that they remain in contention for the top four spots on the table. So far, India has won two matches and lost two.

Meanwhile, the Australian side is yet to lose a single match and are looking formidable and India will have no option but to be at their best against them.

Follow all updates live here: