India vs Australia Women’s ODI Series likely to shift from Chennai

The three-match ODI series between India Women and Australia Women, set for September 14, 17, and 20 in Chennai, is expected to be relocated. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has informed the BCCI of its inability to host the matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium due to the scheduled relaying of the outfield.

The upgrade is part of broader renovations in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host.

The historic Chennai venue, also known as Chepauk, last hosted a Women’s ODI in March 2007, when Australia defeated New Zealand in the final of a quadrangular series. Since then, the ground has featured women’s red-ball and T20 internationals, including India’s dominant wins over South Africa in both formats.

🚨#News l 🇮🇳 India vs Australia 🇦🇺 Women’s ODI Series to be shifted from its original venue in Chennai 🏟️



TNCA stated that it cannot host the matches due to the relaying of the outfield at the venue.



The new venue for the Australia series is yet to be finalized.



📸: BCCI… pic.twitter.com/4SD56TrTWx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 5, 2025

As of now, the BCCI has yet to confirm an alternative venue for the ODI series, which is part of India’s crucial preparations ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup and other major ICC events.

Further announcements are expected soon, with fans eager to see this high-profile series find a fitting new home.