India announces squad for multi-format series against South Africa

The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a multi-format series against South Africa, set to begin on June 16. The series, which includes one Test and six white-ball matches, will be hosted in Bengaluru and Chennai. Notably, top-order batter Priya Punia, who last played international cricket in July 2023, has been recalled to the ODI squad.

On Thursday, May 30, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squads for the upcoming series. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed the recent T20I series against Bangladesh due to injury, is included in all three formats, subject to fitness alongside Pooja Vastrakar. Delhi's Priya Punia returns to the ODI squad after a hiatus from international cricket.

One significant omission from the squads is experienced wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, replaced by the uncapped youngster Uma Chetry. Additionally, Mumbai Indians spinner Saika Ishaque has been named as a standby for the T20I squad.

ODI squad for three-match ODI series

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

Test squad for one-off Test

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia.

Squad for three-match T20I series

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetri (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.

South Africa women tour of India 2024 Fixtures

1st ODI: June 16, 2024 - Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

2nd ODI: June 19, 2024 - Wednesday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

3rd ODI: June 23, 2024 - Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

One-off Test: June 28, 2024 - July 1, 2024 - Friday to Monday, 9:30 AM, Chennai

1st T20I: July 5, 2024 - Friday, 7:00 PM, Chennai

2nd T20I: July 7, 2024 - Sunday, 7:00 PM, Chennai

3rd T20I: July 9, 2024 - Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Chennai