India A vs South Africa A Live Updates: Vihari, Kishan bat on final day - Updates, Scores, Result

India A are taking on South Africa A on the fourth and final day of the 3rd unofficial Test at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Thursday. This is the final day of the tour, offering the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini a final chance to impress the selectors. Hanuma Vihari, who will be in the Indian team as they take on South Africa in the Test series here from December 26, will also have one final outing before that.

The home side put on a much-improved show with the bat on the third day to take control of match. Earlier in the day, India A were bowled out for 276 in their first innings, taking a lead of 8 runs, the first time in the 3-match series the Indian side have managed to take the lead. At Lunch on the final day, South Africa A were batting in their 2nd innings, having taken a lead of 283 runs.

