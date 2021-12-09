Cricket
India A vs South Africa A Live Updates: Vihari, Kishan bat on final day - Updates, Scores, Result
India A's tour of South Africa comes to an end with the final day of the 3rd unofficial Test. India A are chasing 304 to win in the 4th innings.
India A are taking on South Africa A on the fourth and final day of the 3rd unofficial Test at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Thursday. This is the final day of the tour, offering the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini a final chance to impress the selectors. Hanuma Vihari, who will be in the Indian team as they take on South Africa in the Test series here from December 26, will also have one final outing before that.
The home side put on a much-improved show with the bat on the third day to take control of match. Earlier in the day, India A were bowled out for 276 in their first innings, taking a lead of 8 runs, the first time in the 3-match series the Indian side have managed to take the lead. At Lunch on the final day, South Africa A were batting in their 2nd innings, having taken a lead of 283 runs.
Follow LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 9 Dec 2021 12:38 PM GMT
Shaw, Padikkal fall in quick succession
Two quick wickets rock India A's chase. Shaw looks to hit out but is caught in the deep as he goes for one big shot too many. He is out for 38 off 34 balls. Padikkal also follows him, out for 15. Hanuma Vihari and Ishan Kishan are the new batsmen for India A.
IND A - 82/3 after 16, need 222 more runs to win
- 9 Dec 2021 12:03 PM GMT
2nd Session: India A 50/1 after 9 overs
Halfway mark in the second session - Easwaran is dismissed by Sipamla for 18 but Padikkal, who has come in to join Shaw, is also off to a positive start as India keep ahead of the required run rate in the 4th innings.
After 9 overs, India A are 50/1, needing 254 to win in around the 50 overs remaining in the day.
Shaw on 20, Padikkal on 7
- 9 Dec 2021 11:43 AM GMT
Shaw, Easwaran off to great start
Jansen bowls with some fire - Easwaran just manages to sway away from a bouncer on one occasion. But Shaw and Easwaran have gotten India's innings off to a blinder. Easwaran the aggressor in these stages. At this run rate, and with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz to come, could this Indian team pull off a final day win?
IND A - 31/0 after 6 overs, Shaw on 7, Easwaran on 19
India A need 274 to win in 54 overs
- 9 Dec 2021 11:23 AM GMT
Shaw, Easwaran open India's 2nd innings
Prithvi Shaw and Abhimanyu Easwaran open the Indian innings, Easwaran gets started with two boundaries. Prithvi Shaw almost nicks a away swinging delivery from Lutho Sipamla.
IND A - 12/0 after 2, need 297 to win, Easwaran on 10, Shaw 1
India A Batting Lineup:
Prithvi Shaw
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Devdutt Padikkal
Hanuma Vihari (c)
Sarfaraz Khan
Ishan Kishan (wk)
D Chahar
K Gowtham
Saurabh Kumar
Navdeep Saini
Ishan Porel
- 9 Dec 2021 11:05 AM GMT
South Africa A declare: India A need 304 to win
And the declaration comes. Zubayr Hamza remains not out on 123, Khaya Zondo having helped him with 9 quick runs before South Africa declared their 2nd innings at 311/3, setting India a fourth innings target of just over 300.
India A to begin their batting now, with 304 needed in just less than two sessions.
- 9 Dec 2021 10:59 AM GMT
2nd Session: South Africa A get quick runs
The second session begins with South Africa getting some quick runs before the eventual declaration. They get past their 2nd innings score past 300. They now lead by 286 runs.
- 9 Dec 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Final chance for fringe players
India had edged ahead in this match by taking a lead, but South Africa A had wrested back the initiative by the end of Day 3. On the final day, Navdeep Saini has been the only Indian to take a wicket so far, as the home side have built their lead. At Lunch, with two sessions remaining in the match, they lead by 283 runs.