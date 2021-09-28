Inzamam-ul-Haq in stable condition after undergoing agnioplasty surgery

Former Pakistan cricket captain and current coach, Inzamam-ul-haq suffered a heart attack on Monday night. It was reported as a minor heart attack but was dealt with immediately with an angioplasty surgery. The cricketer is reported to be in a stable condition but will be under observation for a few more days until he is deemed fit to be discharged.

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

He had been previously complaining of chest pain for a few days prior to having the heart attack. There was no detection of anything major until he actually suffered the heart attack. The former captain received messages from all across the world with tweets coming from Harsha Bogle as well.



Cricket fans in the late 90's and 2000's will always remember Inzamam as the Pakistani cricket mainstay especially against India. In 2011, he became Pakistan's highest run scorer in ODI's and also had a cumulative test score of 8829 runs in 119 matches prior to retirement. Post retirement he was selected as the Afghanistan team coach along with being the chief selector for the Pakistani national team.