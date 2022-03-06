Imran Nazir 50 helps Pakistan Legends beat Bollywood Kings: Watch

Pakistan Legends beat Bollywood Kings by 43 runs in their first match at the Friendship T10 Cup in the UAE on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the India Legends side had lost their first match to World Legends 11.

The Pakistan Legends won the toss and chose to bat at the Sharjah Stadium. Imran Nazir and Salman Butt got off to a great start. Butt was dismissed for a 13-ball 19, while Nazir continued his onslaught. The right-hander smashed 57 in just 23 balls with six sixes and three fours.

Taufeeq Umar came in at three and scored a brisk 13-ball 24 as the Pakistan side put up 128 on the board, losing just three wickets.

As Bollywood Kings began their reply, Mohammad Irfan bowled the first over conceding just one run. Mohammad Sami was Irfan's new ball partner as the Bollywood side struggled to get going. Mudasir Bhat played some attacking shots and scored 50 off 22 balls with three sixes and five fours.



